AU, NGO Expose 260 Female Entrepreneurs To Revenue Opportunities

No fewer than 260 female entrepreneurs from 29 African countries and three non-African countries participated in the 2025 World Intellectual Property (IP) Webinar jointly organised by ImpactHER and the African Union (AU).

The event explored the role of intellectual property in business and its potential for generating revenue opportunities.

The virtual conference, coordinated from Nigeria, aimed to attract strategic partners to support female entrepreneurs across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address, Uwa Ohiku, Senior Partner at Jackson, Etti & Edu, highlighted the crucial role intellectual property plays in business success.

According to her, IP can help businesses gain a competitive edge, create new revenue streams, improve access to funding, attract strategic partnerships, minimise legal risks, enable expansion, and build customer trust.

She said: “Intellectual property can help set businesses apart by giving them a distinct brand identity and value. It also makes a business more attractive to investors, acquirers, and collaborators when the brand is properly protected. Investors and lenders often see registered IP as a sign of credibility, and it can serve as a market entry strategy when a business is expanding.”

“Protecting IP places pressure on businesses to deliver quality and fulfill their promises, which in turn earns customer trust and continued patronage,” she added.

Panelists at the webinar, speaking on the topic “Common IP Pitfalls for Female Entrepreneurs,” advised women to shield their intellectual property through Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), early IP registration before launching a business, and aligning their IP budget with their business capacity.

Intellectual property specialist, Jenner Akwale, urged entrepreneurs to conduct regular IP audits, create IP policies, avoid using copyrighted materials, and carefully review contracts.

“There are investors who may conceal IP clauses in contracts. Female entrepreneurs need to be vigilant,” Akwale warned.

Another panelist, Susan Musyoka, encouraged participants to integrate IP into their business strategy to foster innovation and creativity.

Similarly, Head of Legal at EbonyLife Studios, Omotayo Queen Onakoju, cautioned female business owners against using freely downloaded materials for marketing, warning that such actions constitute copyright infringement.

