AU Member-States’ Contributions Rise By 73% Mid-2025

The contributions of African Union (AU) member-states surged by 73 percent as of June 30, 2025, with $146.22 million collected out of the approved $200 million regular budget.

This marks a significant improvement in financial compliance, with 30 member-states now fully up to date with their payments up from 20 in 2024.

Additionally, $14.99 million has been recovered in arrears, representing 19% of outstanding balances. AU partners have also disbursed $131.8 million in support of the Union’s 2025 programmes and peace-support operations.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, presented the updated figures during the 47th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council at the Sipopo Conference Centre, Malabo. Edun’s presentation came through the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who represented him at the session.

Edun presented the Report of the Joint Sitting of the Ministerial Committee on Scale of Assessment and the Committee of Fifteen Ministers of Finance (F15). He emphasized Nigeria’s leading role in promoting sustainable financing within the AU framework.

However, the report noted a $3.82 million discrepancy flagged in Libya’s arrears write-off, calling for prompt implementation of auditors’ recommendations to address the issue.

Highlighting the importance of timely contributions, Edun stated, “These figures show that political will is translating into timely payments. We urge remaining members to clear their balances so the Union can plan with certainty and reduce dependency on partner funding.”

Reaffirming Nigeria’s position, he added, “Africa must finance its own priorities first. When we meet our obligations in full and on time, we unlock greater bargaining power, accelerate Agenda 2063, and show our citizens that the AU delivers tangible value.”

This progress aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a financially self-reliant African Union and complements Nigeria’s domestic reforms focused on revenue mobilization, fiscal transparency, and debt sustainability.

With increased financial commitment and stronger accountability, the AU is well-positioned to deliver on its goals and enhance its impact across the continent. Nigeria’s leadership in championing sustainable financing underscores its commitment to building a more resilient and self-sufficient Africa.

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, the AU Executive Council comprising Foreign Affairs Ministers and other representatives from member-states prepares policy decisions for adoption by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.