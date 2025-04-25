AU-IBAR: Nigeria’s Feed, Fodder Resources Worth $1bn

Share

The African Union-Inter – African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) has revealed that Nigeria’s feed and fodder resources present an untapped agribusiness opportunity worth over $1 billion annually.

Speaking at a high-level Feed and Fodder Inventory and Investment Forum in Abuja recently, Dr. Laban MacOpiyo, Animal Production and Natural Resource Management Expert at AU-IBAR, stated that Nigeria could unlock significant economic value by mobilising and trading under-utilised biomass.

He noted that this would involve building rural feed markets and pelleting industries, training producers on conservation techniques, and promoting private-sector aggregation and inter-state trade.

MacOpiyo noted that Nigeria currently faced a 10 per cent deficit in feed and fodder availability. However, he stressed that the primary challenge was in distribution, with feed not readily accessible in regions where livestock are heavily concentrated.

According to him, solving this issue through targeted infrastructure and policy can drastically reduce farmer herder conflicts by limiting the need for cattle migration in search of fodder.

As part of its support to Nigeria, AU-IBAR officially handed over the National Feed Inventory Database and Dashboard to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

The digital platform offers real-time data on feed availability, pricing, quality, and distribution patterns across the country.

Describing the initiative as a “game-changer,” the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, praised the effort for equipping the sector with tools to ensure feed security and drive private investment.

“These efforts have culminated in a scientifically validated Feed Inventory and Fodder Balance Report that provides a clear picture of our feed resources, gaps, and opportunities,” he said.

With the new digital dashboard, the Ministry plans to strengthen institutional capacity, promote private sector participation, and mainstream the use of feed data at all levels of planning and implementation.

“Together, we can create a vibrant feed and fodder in dustry that not only supports national food security but also positions Nigeria as a livestock powerhouse in Africa,” the Minister added.

Director of AU-IBAR, Dr. Huyam Ahmed Salih, emphasised the importance of evidence-based policy, revealing that only 9 out of 47 African countries have completed feed and fodder assessments.

She commended Nigeria for its leadership and for integrating feed data into national systems, noting that over $248 million in investment has already been mobilised in the sector.

Also speaking, Dr. Sarah Ashanut Ossiya, Project Coordinator of the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems (RAFFS), linked animal malnutrition to broader economic losses.

“Stunted children today mean a stunted economy tomorrow. Africa’s GDP is estimated to shrink by 10 per cent due to malnutrition alone,” she stated.

Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin, Director of Ruminants and Monogastrics Development at the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, called for the establishment of strategic feed reserves and hybrid pasture seed systems.

