AU Envoy Bags Imo Chieftaincy Titles

African Union (AU official Sir Kennedy Emeana has been honoured with two chieftaincy titles in Imo State for his humanitarian efforts.

The ceremonies, which began last Friday at the palace of the traditional ruler of the Umuokanne Autonomous Community in the Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Dr M. C. Nwokema, Okay Omee IV, attracted a lot of personalities.

In his address, Eze Okoro stated the honour was a direct result of Emeana’s impactful contributions to his people. He highlighted his instrumental role in securing meaningful employment opportunities abroad for numerous Nigerians, particularly those from the region.

Okoro said: “The commendable contributions of our son have endeared him to this palace and the entire community. “His work in empowering our people warrants this recognition as a true strength of the Igbo nation.”

The celebrations culminated in a grand reception at Emeana’s ancestral home on Madumere Street in Owerri.