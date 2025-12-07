AU, ECOWAS Condemn Mutiny In Benin Republic

The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have condemned the attempted military coup in the Republic of Benin, describing it as an assault on democratic governance.

Both regional bodies pledged support to Benin in safeguarding its constitutional order.

In a statement on Sunday, AU Commission Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Yousouf warned that any military involvement in politics violates the organisation’s core principles.

He lamented that despite instruments such as the AU Constitutive Act, the Lomé Declaration, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the Ezulwini Framework, some military officers continue to risk destabilizing their countries.

“These frameworks categorically reject military encroachment in governance and affirm the primacy of constitutional order and democratic legitimacy as pillars of peace and stability on the continent,” Yousouf said.

He emphasized that such actions undermine public trust, weaken state authority, and threaten democratic gains.

The AU chairperson called on those involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease unlawful actions, respect Benin’s constitution, and return to their barracks, while urging national actors to prioritize dialogue and unity.

In a separate statement, ECOWAS also condemned the attempted takeover, calling it a subversion of the will of the Beninese people.

The regional body praised the government and the Republican Army for controlling the situation and held the plot leaders responsible for any loss of life or property.

ECOWAS reaffirmed its support for Benin, including the potential deployment of its standby force to defend the constitution and territorial integrity.