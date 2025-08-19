AU Agenda 2063: Ex-Imo First Lady Inaugurates Technical C’ttee

The former First Lady of Imo State and founder of the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI), Mrs. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, has taken a significant step toward advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 by inaugurating a technical committee in Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Okorocha described Agenda 2063 as a strategic framework aimed at transforming Africa into a global powerhouse by 2063, with emphasis on inclusive and sustainable development.

“Agenda 2063 is a blueprint for Africa’s transformation with a specific focus on Aspiration 6: an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of its people especially women and youth and caring for children,” she said.

She explained that WODDI’s mission aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1: End Poverty, SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Charging members of the technical committee, Mrs. Okorocha urged them to give their best, challenge existing norms constructively, and collaborate to deliver sustainable impacts.

“Put in your best efforts, challenge the norms in a constructive way, and push the boundaries of what is possible. Collaboration will be key, sharing ideas, learning from one another, and lifting each other up to achieve greatness. WODDI deserves the best of you, and I have no doubt that together, we will achieve higher impacts for society,” she said.

Mrs. Okorocha also emphasized the need to address women’s under-representation in decision-making, reiterating WODDI’s support for ongoing constitutional reforms, especially the Reserved Seats Bill for Women, to enhance women’s participation in governance.

Members of the newly inaugurated technical committee include Comrade Ene Obi, former Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria; Barr. Ebere Ifendu, founder of the Women in Politics Foundation; Professor Tunji Asaolu, Secretary-General/CEO of the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD); and Rt. Hon. Dr. Ngunan Addingi, former Benue State Commissioner.