AU, AFRIMA Formalise Partnership Through MoU

The African Union (AU) and the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on January 29, formalised its long-standing partnership in promoting Africa’s creative and cultural industries, particularly in the field of music.

This MoU aims to strengthen the already existing partnership since 2014 when AFRIMA launched its first Award ceremony that honours exceptional African musical talents and the promotion of African music at the international stages.

Over the years our collaboration has achieved enormous success together, especially in implementing the Revised AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries and upholding the principles of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance; organizing the 2020 “Stronger Together’’ online concert for the COVID-19 Response Fund; and advocating for key AU initiatives towards Agenda 2063 as Africa’s premier Intergovernmental Organization and Africa’s premier music awards platform, respectively.

Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, underscored that, with the signing of this MoU, the AUC and AFRIMA reaffirm their dedication to nurturing African musical talent.

