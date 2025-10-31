AU, AFRIMA Confirm January 7-11, 2026 For 9th Awards In Lagos Edition To January Allows

The African Union C o m m i s s i o n (AUC) and the International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have officially announced the 9th edition of Africa’s global music awards will now take place from January 7 to 11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria. Previously scheduled for November 25–30, the awards’ date adjustment followed extensive consultations with partners, artistes, stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora.

“The African Union Commission is proud to continue its partnership with AFRIMA in celebrating Africa’s creative excellence and global influence,” said Ms. Angela Martins, Acting Director of Social Development, Culture and Sports and Head of the Culture and Sport Division, AUC.

“This relationship aligns perfectly with the AU’s Cultural Policy for Africa and the AU Agenda 2063, which prioritise the creative economy as a driver of sustainable development, youth empowerment, and continental integration. The new dates for the 9th AFRIMA in January 2026 provide an exciting opportunity to further showcase the rich diversity, innovation, and unity of Africa’s music and culture to the world.”

Explaining the decision, Nde Ndifonka, AFRIMA’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Cameroonian music star popularly known as Wax Dey, said the new dates in January will allow for broader participation and ensure a top-quality experience for everyone involved. “AFRIMA is not just an award show; it is Africa’s global music stage,” said Ndifonka, who is also a lawyer.

“Rescheduling the 9th edition to January allows us to deliver the kind of world-class celebration that truly reflects Africa’s creative power. It also ensures that more of our stakeholders, artistes, fans, media, and partners can participate fully. This is about giving African music the grand platform it deserves.”