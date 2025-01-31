AU Adopts 10-Year Strategy To Transform Africa’s Agri-Food System

Share

The African Union (AU) has adopted a new agricultural development strategy aimed at increasing the continent’s agri-food output by 45 per cent by 2035, transforming agrifood systems.

The decision follows the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), held in Kampala, Uganda recently.

The summit endorsed the 10- year CAADP Strategy and Action Plan, alongside the Kampala CAADP Declaration on Building Resilient and Sustainable AgriFood Systems in Africa, set for implementation between 2026 and 2035.

“In the Kampala declaration, the 55 AU member states set forth six commitments that should transform and strengthen the agri-food system on the continent,” the AU stated.

The heads of state and government noted Africa’s projected population growth to 2.5 billion by 2050, emphasising the need for increased agricultural production, productivity, food processing, and trade to meet future food demand.

They pledged to intensify sustainable food production, agroindustrialisation, and trade. The strategy includes ambitious targets such as reducing post-harvest losses by 50 percent, tripling intra-African trade in agri-food products and inputs by 2035, and increasing the share of locally processed food to 35 per cent of agri-food GDP by 2035.

Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, urged African leaders to promote value addition, asserting that the continent must move away from dependency on food imports.

“This Africa of having no food and begging is not the real Africa, but the colonial and neo-colonial Africa. It is a shame. The battle for value addition has been a big one because lobbies want to keep Africa as a raw-materials-producing continent,” Museveni said.

“Adding value to agricultural products ensures vertical integration in the agricultural sector- -from the garden to the table and from the farm to the wardrobe,” he said.

He also called for the elimination of non-tariff barriers (NTBs), which he said disrupt agricultural production. “Uganda easily produces all types of agricultural products.

However, production is disrupted when some brother countries say they have bumper crops and delicense Ugandan products,” he added. African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed concern about the slow progress of the CAADP Programme, implemented since 2014 under the Malabo Declaration.

“The various biennial evaluations of the commitments made by Member States, initiated in 2017 under this declaration, certainly show progress towards achieving the set objectives, but at an unsatisfactory pace,” Faki said.



