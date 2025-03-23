Atuwatse III Announces Inaugural Cohort To Elevate African Leadership

Share

Their Royal Majesties Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the 21st Olu of Warri, & Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom Announce Inaugural Cohort of Elevate Africa Fellows to Strengthen African Leadership

A new chapter in African leadership development has commenced with the announcement of the 2025 Elevate Africa Fellows. Spearheaded by Their Royal Majesties Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the 21st Olu of Warri, and Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, this initiative affirms a measured and intentional investment in Africa’s future through a carefully curated fellowship programme supported by a $1 million commitment.

The Elevate Africa Fellowship is designed to support mid-career African professionals who are already demonstrating impact across a broad spectrum of sectors, including health, agriculture, governance, technology, and the creative industries.

From over 3,447 applicants across 37 countries, 18 individuals from 13 nations have been selected for their excellence, integrity, and dedication to shaping the continent’s future.

“For the past few months, we have poured energy, strategy, and an unrelenting will into bringing the Elevate Africa Fellows on board. It wasn’t just work—it was a bet on the future of Africa.” — Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom.

The 2025 Elevate Africa Fellows

These Fellows reflect the richness of African talent and the variety of pathways through which transformation is being pursued:

– Natalie Sifuma (Kenya) – Climate advocate and founder of Sisters in Climate, advancing Pan-African sustainability narratives.

– Maya Fakhfakh (Tunisia) – Public health researcher and founder of MednTech, applying AI to tackle women’s health inequities.

– Dr. Tosan J. Mogbeyiteren (Nigeria) – Physician and tech innovator building digital health systems for underserved populations.

– Reham Fathey Aly Mohamed (Egypt) – Agricultural scientist advancing eco-conscious pest management and academic research.

– Taman Mhoumadi (Comoros/Senegal) – Climate strategist and artist integrating environmental policy with creative expression.

– Dr. Grace Naa Ardua Nelson (Ghana) – Public health and policy expert committed to reform and pharmaceutical accessibility.

– Joseph Ogwal (Uganda) – Agri-tech leader reaching over 30,000 smallholder farmers through innovative input systems.

– Elina M. Amadhila (Namibia) – Academic and development finance researcher linking agriculture and social protection.

– Nimah N’zani Kassim Zani (Kenya) – Gender rights advocate mentoring thousands of girls through the Hijabi Mentorship Programme.

– Bola Edwards (Nigeria) – Edtech entrepreneur and content creator transforming early childhood learning through African storytelling.

– Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu (Nigeria) – Filmmaker and media strategist crafting narratives that reflect Nigeria’s complex identity.

– Daniel Chisoni (Malawi) – Community development practitioner pioneering grassroots philanthropy models in Southern Africa.

– Ackson Kondwani Mwenda (Zambia) – Aerospace engineer applying drone technology to precision agriculture.

– Ngomah Temukum (Cameroon) – Biopharma executive scaling biotech innovation and market access across Africa and Europe.

– Selam Teklehaimanot Legesse (Ethiopia) – COO in tech, driving mobility innovation and digital transformation in Ethiopia.

– Yayra Portia Klu (Ghana) – Youth activist mobilising civic participation through education and volunteer-led initiatives.

– Vuyelwa Nyakaza (South Africa) – Economic strategist promoting African SMEs and identity-driven branding.

Programme Structure and Intent

The Elevate Africa Fellowship is intentionally designed to support strategic leadership grounded in African realities. Fellows will engage in:

– Structured modules on systems thinking, governance, and innovation

– One-on-one executive coaching and peer learning

– Exposure to global platforms, convenings, and professional networks

– Access to catalytic capital and strategic partnerships

Fellows are expected to co-develop projects that respond directly to local needs, drawing on their expertise and community insights. The impact will be tracked through continuous learning, outcome measurement, and mentorship feedback loops.

A Vision Anchored in Responsibility

Throughout her public service, Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, has remained focused on fostering dignity, access, and sustainable development. Her work in financial literacy, economic inclusion, and youth development has informed the spirit and structure of the Elevate Africa Fellowship—one that honours merit, nurtures leadership, and supports long-term outcomes.

Elevate Africa is a global expression of the passion for transformation that Their Royal Majesties, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the 21st Olu of Warri, and Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, are driving locally through the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF) for the people of the Warri Kingdom.

While RIF continues to address socio-economic needs through education, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability for the Warri people, Elevate Africa advances their vision by equipping African leaders, transforming narratives, and creating lasting impact across the continent.

A Platform for Strategic Collaboration

Elevate Africa welcomes partnerships with institutions, foundations, and governments aligned with its mission to strengthen leadership ecosystems across the continent.

Collaborations may include co-investment, shared programming, mentorship, research, or capacity-building. All partnerships will be guided by a shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and locally anchored solutions.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 cohort underway, Elevate Africa is laying a foundation for enduring institutional capacity and generational transformation. Future cycles will seek to expand geographic reach, deepen sectoral impact, and engage African leaders across the continent and diaspora.

Africa’s future will be shaped by those who act with clarity, courage, and commitment. These Fellows are part of that story.

