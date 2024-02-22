Atuma Expresses Concern Over Nigeria’s Economic Hardship

Pascal Atuma, a Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer, director, and CEO/Chairman of TABIC Record Label, dedicated to empowering the less privileged but talented individuals in Africa, voiced his distress over Nigeria’s harsh economic conditions as he commemorated his birthday.

Expressing his desire to celebrate his birthday joyously with family and friends, Pascal acknowledged the prevailing circumstances in the country, prompting a more sombre observance of his special day.

He emphasised the urgent need for substantial improvements to enhance the quality of life for Nigerians, citing the escalating severity of the situation.

Pascal highlighted this period as the most challenging he has experienced in Nigeria throughout his lifetime. His heartfelt reflections underscore the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for meaningful change.

“Today is my birthday, but as much as I am very grateful to God for life, I still face the realities of today’s Nigeria. My family and friends want to celebrate with me, but I cannot justify the celebration.

“Are we celebrating Naira exchanging at #1800 to a dollar? Are we celebrating the masses gradually dying of hunger? Are we celebrating diesel at #1500 per litre?

“Are we celebrating the kidnapping of innocent citizens? Are we celebrating government broad day robbery under the guise of “cash transfer” to Nigerians whose identification we don’t know? Or are we celebrating one kilogram of chicken selling at #6500?

“What could justify a celebration in Nigeria as we know it today? Should I be celebrating the reality that my village, Iberenta Ibere, in Ikwuano LGA, Abia State, will become wholly cut off come the next rainy season if nothing is done urgently to arrest the gully erosions?

“What is there to celebrate? Maybe celebrate the bravery of the Super Eagles at the just concluded African Cup of Nations? Yes, that is positive; at least it reminded us of the strength in our diversity and what we can accomplish as a nation when we come together.

“It reminded us that Western religion and ethnic and tribal divides were all weapons imported from the Western world and should not destroy our nation.

“Yes, the Super Eagles’ accomplishment in the just concluded African Cup of Nations is the only positive thing to celebrate that has recently happened to Nigeria.

“I hope this hardship will serve as a wake-up call to the process and the persons we select for political positions in Nigeria moving forward. We must know that no country ever prayed for prosperity without work and that we need industries rather than religious stadiums.

“We cannot continue to have elected political officeholders who become Lords/Billionaires overnight, simply for the fact that they were elected to serve the masses.

“Nigeria cannot continue like this; the earlier we work together to save Nigeria, the better for all of us. Nigerians must wake up before it is too late. Nigerians know those who used elected offices to steal billions.

“We know those who did not add any economic value but cashed in on petroleum subsidies. We have seen governors who became more prosperous than the states where they ruled for four to eight years. They should return the money so that starvation will cease to be the order of the day in Nigeria.

“This is the second consecutive year where I happened to be in Nigeria for my birthday, and we can all say for sure that Nigeria is in total shambles and disarray!! Prayers cannot save Nigeria; we must wake up before the ship sinks completely!

“This is the worst Nigeria that I have witnessed since I was born! We have never degenerated to this level before, NEVER!!! We need visionary leaders to turn things around and reverse our path. Long live Nigeria, and may God bless the children of Africa!!

Pascal was born in Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. He attended Government College, Umuahia, and the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He attended KD Conservatory-College of Film & Dramatic Arts in Dallas, Texas, USA. He was also awarded a

Certificate in Entrepreneurship Specialization from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

As a director, he’s helmed most of his movie productions. As an actor, he starred in several of his productions, as well as other projects, including ‘Sweet Revenge (Winner 2018, Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Just For Laughs “Eat My Shorts” Lions Gate Competition).” “Bloodlines,” “LAPD African Cops,” “The Other Side of Love,” “My American Nurse,” “Faithfulness,” and “Secret Past,” Among others. Pascal’s body of works includes blockbuster movies like “My American Nurse 1& 2, Hurricane in the Rose Garden” Only in America” Okoto the Messenger,” “Who is the Man,” “Accidental Life, and Life In NY.”

Pascal is a multi-talented artiste and a veteran TV Presenter who produced and presented his 26 episodes self- signature reality program in 2005 – titled “One- World with Pascal Atuma.” Pascal has discovered and influenced a generation of Nollywood actors and actresses.

He is also a theatre director who has directed many world-class shows that include the Afro Australian Music & Movie Awards in Sydney, Australia, South Sudanese Got Talent, Melbourne, Australia, Oturkpo Got Talent, Benue State, Nigeria, etc., and also directed numerous live shows with notable African Music Superstars like Awilo Logomba, Davido, 2Face Idibia, Timomatic, etc.

He is also the host of “The Pascal Atuma Show” and the popular YouTube talk show “The House of Commons.” Most recently, he directed the first season (13 episodes) of communications giant Global Com’s TV Series titled “Professor John Bull.”

In 2018, he directed and produced the first Canadian-Nigerian co-produced feature film, “Clash,” which was released worldwide in 2019.