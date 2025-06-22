Atuanya Records Success With “Habakkuk” Youtube Premiere

Share

Seasoned Nollywood actor and producer Chigozie Atuanya is excited about the improved views his latest movie “Habakkuk,” is enjoying on its YouTube release.

The timing for the YouTube premiere, 21st of June reflects the unique dynamics of digital distribution, particularly on YouTube where Atuanya’s production house, Chigozie Atuanya Nolly TV, operates.

Unlike traditional cinema releases that capitalize on weekend foot traffic, YouTube’s algorithm and viewing patterns appear to favor different scheduling strategies.

“Habakkuk” is a compelling blend of comedy and drama. Atuanya describes the film as “funny, a little bit comic and intriguing” while carrying deeper messages about life’s complexities.

“Habakkuk is a wonderful movie that tells its own story about what people believe and what people don’t believe, so many messages about people’s lives outcomes,” the producer explained. “There are so many things we enjoy today in life and we think it’s by our power, not knowing that it leads to destruction.”

The film explores themes of perception versus reality, encouraging viewers to look beyond surface appearances to understand deeper truths. Atuanya emphasized that audiences should approach the movie with an open mind, ready to grasp its underlying messages regardless of whether they’re laughing or feeling moved by the storyline.

The Anambra State-born filmmaker, who hails from Nri Kingdom, has weathered significant challenges in his production career. His candid reflection on past setbacks reveals the harsh realities of Nollywood’s business side, including a painful experience where he never received “any money’from one of his early productions after entrusting it to distributors.

“I had no option than stake my generator to be able to finish the movie,” Atuanya recalled about one of his earlier projects, highlighting the financial sacrifices independent producers often make.

Despite these setbacks, Atuanya has built success through persistence and strategic partnerships. His film “Chetanna” premiered across four American states and performed well, marking a turning point in his production career.

The producer emphasized his dual role as actor-producer, noting that this combination allows him to maintain creative control while managing the administrative aspects of production. “I act and I produce, so I feel more comfortable in that,” he explained, crediting this approach for the distinctive quality of content on his platform.

