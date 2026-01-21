‘Attractive Yields To Sustain FX Inflows Into Nigeria’

Despite a likely reduction in interest rates, that will be driven by softer inflation expectations, Nigeria will still record a steady inflow of foreign exchange into its fx market this year due to the relative attractiveness of the country’s yields, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted.

The analysts made the prediction while commenting on the latest data on monthly inflow of forex into the country recently released by FMDQ.

They stated that although there was a contraction in forex inflows into the forex market in recent months, they expect renewed investor activity in the coming months given the “relative attractiveness of Nigerian yields.”

The analysts said: “According to FMDQ data, total foreign exchange (FX) inflows into the FX market rose sharply by 38 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to $2.8 billion in December 2025, rebounding from the deeper 67 per cent MoM contraction recorded in the previous month.

“Despite this recovery, December’s inflow remains the second weakest level of FX supply over the past sixteenth months. Except for a five per cent MoM decline in inflows from domestic corporates, which fell to $420 million, all other FX sources recorded improvements during the month.

The main driver of the stronger FX supply was the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) increased FX market activity, with FX sales rising to $654 m, up from $318 m in the previous month.”

According to the analysts, the CBN’s recent active presence, aimed at bolstering forex liquidity, was occasioned by subdued offshore investor participation that resulted in minimal forex inflows. They stated: “In December, foreign portfolio inflows (FPIs) increased modestly by seven per cent MoM to $632 million, a notable deceleration compared to the strong $3.5 bn recorded in October.

“The relatively weak inflows from accretion of FPIs reflect a reduced risk appetite seen toward year-end, when foreign investors scale back deployable liquidity and focus more on profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.

“Consequently, we expect renewed investor activity in the coming months, which should drive stronger momentum of inflows, supported by attractive domestic carry trade opportunities.”

Furthermore, the analysts said: “Still on foreign contributions, foreign direct investment (FDI), the smallest component in the segment, more than doubled to $50.1 m, up from $10.4 m in the previous month.

“Turning to domestic sources, FX contributions from the exporters/importers and individuals’ segments also played a notable role in the MoM rebound, rising by 49% MoM and 88% MoM to $683 m and $275.3 m, respectively.”

Predicting steady forex inflows this year, the analysts stated: “Looking ahead, softer inflation expectations should allow for a more accommodative policy stance in 2026. Despite this shift, we expect offshore participation to remain steady, supported by the MPC’s gradual easing path and the relative attractiveness of Nigerian yields.

“Additionally, Nigeria’s investment appeal could be further supported by the Fed’s dovish policy stance in 2026, which could help improve global investor risk appetite and encourage stronger foreign capital inflows into emerging markets.”