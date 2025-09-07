Attorneys’ Ethical Paradox In Modern Society

The legal profession is such a delicate and sometimes technically mettlesome by nature. Delicate because there are ethical bridges to cross and mettlesome because it demands courage and the presence of mind to create a balance between law and legal obligations. To swim across the murky waters of legal equilibrium is a herculean task of grit and grind.

It implies that a lawyer’s fortitude, his sense of purpose would be tested from time to time. This is without prejudice to his social persona or his religiosity. At such moments, his integrity and moral rectitude would either betray him or stand as a witness to his values. It would ostensibly demand the ability to navigate the finer lines of the guiding principles of law, justice, and fairness. This is a compulsive obligation he owes the society. The barometers of professional responsibility cannot be subjugated in a climate of legal demands.

What that means, in a nutshell is that the legal practitioner carries a moral dilemma that may cause him to either falter or stand firm like the rock Gibraltar, unshaken by the doctrines of change.

Remember, we have repeatedly opined that the legal profession is highly regulated. At every point, there are gate keepers on the way who police the activities of lawyers. No practitioner is above the law, irrespective of their position in the Bar or Bench. Recalcitrant members have had their names struck off from the Supreme Court register of members- for uncomplimentary behaviors.

There are codes of conduct that regulate the affairs of practitioners. They are expected to adhere strictly to the rules of professional conduct. If they must continue to belong to that noble body of lawyers. Being a lawyer confers some rights, privileges and obligations on a person. Because attorneys are ministers in the temple of justice. They must be seen to demonstrate sound judgment and moral integrity to inspire trust in the society. Besides, knowing the law, the other commodity lawyers, the world over trade on is trust. Trust is a perishable product. It must be handled with care and candour. Once you lose trust, that marks the end of the game. You become a pun. See why lawyers are said to be walking on eggshells.

There’s no gainsaying that lawyers will occasionally be confronted with moral dilemmas especially in the course of representing their clients. Moral dilemmas often referred to as ethical paradox in philosophy could be unusual, perhaps convoluted and unexampled. That in essence demands the need to strike a balance between legal obligation and the ability to demonstrate sound judgement in the face of professional challenges. For instance, Bronx Injury Lawyers identified some areas of concern to include but not limited to balancing client confidentiality and public interest.

As a lawyer, would you rather expose your client who confides in you that he actually committed the murder? Would you betray his confidence by announcing to the world that your client was responsible for the particular offence? Bear in mind that such a person is a threat to social cohesion in that he may likely commit further offences. Time would not permit us to adumbrate on this issue. Another moral dilemma is dealing with dishonest clients especially where they demand that a counsel should aid them in committing an offence.

The third in line is the ethical challenge in pro bono work. Providing free legal services where one was supposed to charge legal fees. How do you balance between social justice advocacy and the financial demands of the law firm? Bronx also identified the difficulty of addressing unethical behaviors of a colleague. What do you do when confronted with such colleagues?

These and many more are the ethical dilemmas lawyers have to deal with in the course of their duties to the society. Who says it is easy to realign by creating an equilibrium between a client’s expectation with ethical legal conduct and by extension upholding the dignity of the legal profession. This is not a walk in the park. It takes an individual with an unfettered moral compass to allow value, principles and purpose to guide his actions as an advocate in Nigeria