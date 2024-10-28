Attorney General To Lead Lawyers At Gavel Conference

Share

To tackle declining public confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary, The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) is to lead a gathering of legal and media experts at the 2024 Gavel International Annual Conference on November 29.

This year’s theme, “The Judiciary as the Last Hope of the Common Man: Media and Legal Perspectives,” will focus on the judiciary’s crucial role and explore strategies to address transparency and integrity concerns within the legal system.

Gbenga Oyebode, founder of Aluko & Oyebode, presiding as chairman. Dele Adesina (SAN) will deliver the main lecture, furthering discussions on restoring trust and judicial reform.

The ublisher of Gavel International, Mustapha Ogunsakin, emphasized the urgency of addressing the judiciary’s image, noting recent attacks on judicial symbols, like the burning of the Lagos High Court during the #EndSARS protests.

“We must restore hope in the judiciary, especially as it serves as the last line of defense for the common man,” Ogunsakin said. The conference will include insights from leading voices in academia, media, and human rights advocacy.

