Attempts To Link Obasa’s Impeachment To Seyi Tinubu’s ‘Guber Aspiration’ Mischievous (2)

In the first instalment of this header on Monday, January 20, 2025, several reasons were adduced to establish that there’s no nexus between Seyi Tinubu’s alleged aspiration for the 2027 Governorship of Lagos State, and the January 13 impeachment of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa, over his reported ambition for the same position of Governor.

First, the 32 members of the Assembly, who voice-voted unanimously to replace Obasa (Agege Constituency 1) with erstwhile Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda (Apapa Constituency 1), categorically blamed him for sundry legislative misbehaviours, managerial lapses and financial infractions.

Second, with Obasa said to have faced several allegations of corruption in the course of his Speakership, it’s apt to ask quintet questions:

One, was there a Seyi governorship aspiration on October 8, 2020, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited and grilled Obasa for alleged “offences of conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering,” for which the antigraft agency obtained a court order, freezing Obasa’s three accounts in Standard Chartered Bank?

Earlier on September 15, 2020, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, via an ex-parte order, placed a ‘lien/Post No Debit’ on the three accounts viz: (US Dollars) 0001852063; (Current) 0001852056; and (Saving) 5002309624, which order – upon an application by the EFCC to withdraw the charges without public explanation – Justice Oweibo discharged in the chamber on August 16, 2023, and unfroze the accounts.

Two, was there a Seyi bid for Governor in 2020 when Obasa appeared before the Lagos Assembly panel of enquiry on corruption allegations, including an N80 million estacode, which he admitted was approved for the “training of the wives of 20 lawmakers in Dubai”? As reported by PUNCH on October 8, 2020, the committee subsequently cleared Obasa, sparking protests by several anti-corruption groups.

Three, for Obasa’s ambition for Governor, he allegedly floated the “Obasa Support Group,” for which he built structures across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State. But was it a Seyi aspiration that prompted Obasa to reportedly instruct lawmakers to “purchase festive gifts for his political movement”?

This was despite reported warnings from President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC’s Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, for Obasa to refrain from using his position to advance personal interests, thus underscoring his alleged “defiance of party directives, and disregard for the party leadership and internal rules,”

‘The ConclaveNg’ reported on January 20, 2025. Four, was it a Seyi aspiration that allegedly induced Obasa to propose empowering the House of Assembly to remove the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) Chairman and “pressure Governor Sanwo-Olu to sign the bill”?

Five, when Tinubu, during his Yuletide holiday in Lagos, reportedly convened a parley to reconcile the shadow-boxing parties, was it Seyi, on account of his aspiration, who advised Obasa to show, via “body language,” that he’s not disposed, amenable, and prepared to finding a common ground with those he’s up against in arms?

Obasa, who has spent over 17 years as a lawmaker, having first been elected in 2007 and re-elected four times, “has had a frosty working relationship with Sanwo-Olu in recent years.” This, coupled with his alleged disrespect for the governor, “caught the attention of the GAC, who reported him to President Tinubu.”

Thus, from the numerous allegations levelled against him prelude to his impeachment on January 13, Obasa was his own undoing, and nobody else – not the least Seyi for his alleged governorship aspiration – should be blamed for his perceived “political downfall.”

Meanwhile, with his father and mother as President and First Lady of Nigeria, respectively, is Seyi – who remains close-mouthed over his aspiration – qualified to bid for any elective position, especially the Governor of Lagos State? Absolutely, if he satisfies the criteria to be governor! Former Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, in a post to her ‘X’ handle @Laurestar on January 14, 2025, explains that:

“To become a Governor in Nigeria, the law does not exclude those whose parents were (or are) Governors or Presidents. Let us be guided by the law when we argue about Lagos State succession. We cannot have a set of laws for Nigeria and a different set for Lagos.”

It is uncommon for a father running for President to have his son seeking another political office simultaneously, as this could adversely impact Tinubu’s election campaign

The requirements for qualification for and disqualification from the office of governor are set out in Sections 177 and 182, accordingly, of the amended 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which, in a nutshell, are as follows: Section 177 states that:

“A person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if – (a) he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth; (b) he has attained the age of thirty-five years (c) he is a member of a political party sponsored by that party; and (d) he is educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent”. However, Section 182(1) states that: “No person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if –

(a) he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of and declared allegiance to another country;

(b) he has been elected twice to such office;

(c) he is legally adjudged a lunatic or declared to be of unsound mind;

(d) he is under a court or tribunal-imposed sentence of death in Nigeria or imprisonment for dishonesty or fraud;

(e) within less than ten years before election for Governor, he has been convicted and sentenced for dishonesty or found guilty for contravening the Code of Conduct;

(f) he is an undischarged bankrupt under any law in Nigeria;

(g) he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the public service of the Federation or of any State, at least thirty days to the election; (h) he is a member of any secret society; (i) he has officially been indicted for embezzlement or fraud; (j) he has presented a forged certificate to the independent National Electoral Commission.”

So, rather than link Obasa’s impeachment to his aspiration to be Lagos Governor, which Seyi also allegedly aspires to, the question to ask is: Does Seyi meet the requirements for Governor? If he does, then he’s good to go for the position! But should Seyi run for Governor, as his father seeks re-election for President in 2027? Besides such being novel in our clime, Seyi’s ambition can jeopardise Tinubu’s chances at the poll. Hence some advice he shelves his still secretive aspiration to at least 2031.

One Wale S Akerele, with ‘X’ moniker, @akerele_s – who claims to be a loyal member of the APC since 1999, and his brother a childhood friend of President Tinubu – believes that: “This is not the appropriate time for Seyi to run for Governor of Lagos State.”

“It is uncommon for a father running for President to have his son seeking another political office simultaneously, as this could adversely impact Tinubu’s election campaign. Let us refocus our efforts on supporting Baba Tinubu’s re-election. I trust that he (Seyi) will not make this critical mistake,” Akerele says.

Both for its inappropriate and inauspicious timing, it’s imperative for Seyi to rebut his alleged aspiration for Lagos Governor in 2027, first, to put a break on the campaign by a horde of partisans and youths, who view him as a role model for his charitable activities across Nigeria, and second, to distance himself and President Tinubu from Obasa’s ouster allegedly tagged to Seyi’s governorship ambition. Let wise counsel prevail and take control!

