Attempted Sexual Assault: Middle-Aged Man Sentenced To 14 Years Imprisonment

A Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, yesterday, sentenced a middle-aged man, Chukwukemeka Ejike to 14 years imprisonment for attempted sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

The judge decided while delivering judgment on the attempted sexual assault charge slammed against Ejike by the Lagos State Government, LASG.

Justice Oshodi equally described the offence as a terrible one, adding that he does not understand what a man like him wants from such a young child.

In sentencing, the convicted Ejike, Justice Oshodi, revealed that he was first charged and arraigned in June 2017 on a two-count charge bordering on defilement.

It would be recalled that Ejike was alleged to have committed the offence sometime in May 2017 at No 1, Samson Street, Oke-Odo, Agege Lagos. But Ejike pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While noting that during the trial, four witnesses which included the IPO, the father of the survivor, a medical doctor and the survivor testified against the defendant, Justice Oshodi held that, “The survivor, who was nine years old, testified against the defendant who she was referring to as “Baba Chinedu”, saying that he forcefully had intercourse with her, by forcing his penis into her vagina.

“Her evidence was corroborated by the medical doctor who carried out a test on her at Mirabel centre.”

However, the defendant changed his plea while he opted for a plea bargain in an amended charge dated January 4, 2024.

According to the judge, “The defendant opted to a plea bargain, and he was re-arraigned on January 15, 2024, on an amended charge.

However, Ejike pleaded guilty to the amended charge, which bordered on attempted sexual assault.

In convicting the convicted Ejike, Justice Oshodi declared that he was satisfied that the defendant understood the significance of his decision to plead guilty to the amended charge and that he was not forced to plead guilty.

The judge said, “I was satisfied that the defendant understood the significance of his decision to plead guilty to the amended charge and that his counsel had explained the charge to him. He also admitted that he made the plea voluntarily.

“There is an abundance of evidence to support the charge against the defendant; the prosecution has proved its case against him. I hereby convict him accordingly.”

In pleading for leniency, Ejike through his counsel urged Justice Oshodi to have mercy on him, saying he would not do such a thing again.

Specifically, counsel to the convict, Chinwe Owojori prayed to the court to be lenient with the convict, with an addition that he has turned a new leaf.

The defence lawyer, said, “My lord, we plead that you temper justice with mercy. The defendant changed his plea and did not waste the time of the court. He has turned a new leaf and learnt his lessons.”

Sentencing Ejike, Justice Oshodi ordered that the convict’s name be entered in the Sexual Offences Register maintained by the LASG.