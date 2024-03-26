Attempted Rape: Driver Held After Allegedly Hitting Teenage Passenger With ‘Magic Ring’

The Osun State chapter of South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun, yesterday, said its corps arrested a commercial driver, Taofeek Oyekola, for allegedly using a magic ring to lure a teenager to his residence. The suspect, aged 26, was said to have attempted to rape her at his residence in Osogbo. According to the Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Idowu Yusuf, the 15-year-old girl (name withheld) boarded an intra-city minibus of Oyekola at Oja Oba, Osogbo going towards Ilesa Garage Area on Saturday when the driver allegedly used a voodoo ring he had on his finger to hit the victim.

According to the statement, the victim, while narrating her ordeal, said shortly after the driver used the ring to hit her, she lost her senses and was obeying almost every instruction Oyekola was giving to her. “The victim was the only passenger at the time. The suspect brought a ring and wore it on his finger, and touched the victim, which made the victim lose her memory. The suspect thereafter drove the victim to his residence at Ita-Olookan, Osogbo.

On getting to the residence, Oyekola asked her to undress, but the victim refused. “He then forcefully pushed the victim on a three-seater couch and attempted to rape her. The victim pleaded with him to let her go and that she would come back later, but the suspect did not oblige. He later brought out an axe and threatened to cut her to pieces and sell her body parts. He also brought out a concoction, which he licked and ordered the victim to go to her house and bring all her belongings to live with him.