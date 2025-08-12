Attempted Fraud: NNPC Descends On Lagos Station

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Retail Limited has imposed sanctions on a filling station in Ikorodu, Lagos State, following an alleged attempt by the station’s attendant to defraud a customer.

In a statement, NNPC Retail Ltd said it had disengaged the concerned pump attendant, suspended the station manager and issued a formal warning letter to the dealer. It said: “The attention of NNPC Retail Limited has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media platforms depicting a pump attendant at a filling station attempting to swindle a customer.

Following a thorough investigation, the incident has been traced to a station in Ikorodu, Lagos. “NNPC Retail Limited wishes to state categorically that such behaviour is unacceptable and does not reflect the company’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and exceptional customer service. “NNPC Retail would like to thank the public for their vigilance and encourage the reporting of any incidents through the appropriate channels (customer service numbers and email displayed at all stations) for immediate action.”