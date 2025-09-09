Attempt To Stop Natasha’s Resumption Danger For Democracy – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is a violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Standing Rules of the Senate, any attempt by the Clerk of the National Assembly to bar Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming at the Senate after the unjust six months suspension imposed on her by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said such an attempt is highly provocative and constitutes a danger to democracy and the overall stability of the country.

“This reported action by the Clerk of the National Assembly smacks of a calculated attempt being orchestrated by the Senator Akpabio-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate leadership to abridge the right of representation of the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District and deny them a voice at the highest law-making body in the country,” the statement added.

According to the party, it is part of the antics being deployed by the Federal Government to suffocate the opposition, and said it further confirmed the creeping totalitarianism in the country under the APC government.

“The reported action by the Clerk of the National Assembly against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further brings to the fore the allegations of attacks on the right of women and sustained attempts to stifle their voices as witnessed in the various accusations of harassment against women levelled against the current Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the years,” it stated.

PDP demanded that the Senate President should come clean on the various allegations against him, “instead of seeking to use the National Assembly establishment to further harass, intimidate and keep Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan away from the Senate.

“The extreme persecution of a six-month suspension unjustly imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to the rules of the Senate, is more than enough, and the PDP stands with the people of Kogi Central and all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning this unwarranted renewed attack on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The party demanded the withdrawal of the said letter and said the Clerk should play by the rules by being neutral as a bureaucrat and not allow himself to be politically entangled and used as a tool to undermine democracy and the rule of law in the National Assembly and Nigeria.

It called on the international community, democracy institutions, right advocacy groups and other democracy development partners to rise in condemnation of this renewed attack on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“While charging Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to discountenance the reported letter by the Clerk of the National Assembly and get ready to resume at the Senate, the PDP demands that the Senate leadership ensure that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is allowed to resume her duties and perform her roles as an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria unhindered,” PDP further demanded.