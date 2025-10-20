Attempt To Diminish Osun Amotekun Poses Danger On Security –Expert

A security expert based in Ibadan, Bolanle Ninalowo, has raised concern over the recent attack on the Commander of the Osun State Security Network Agency, (aka Amotekun), Dr Adekunle Omoyele, describing it as a “direct assault on Osun’s sovereignty and security system.”

In a statement titled “Amotekun Commander Must Not Die,” Ninalowo said the attack was part of a larger attempt by external forces to weaken the corps because of its refusal to serve vested interests outside the state.

“Amotekun was created by law in Osun State to protect lives, property, and the welfare of our people. It stands as the people’s shield against banditry, resource theft, and insecurity at our borders.This responsibility is backed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.