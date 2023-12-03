Attaining Sustainable Grace To Die Daily

I protest by your rejoicing which I have in Christ Jesus our Lord, I die daily — 1 Corinthians 15:31 Life is not in your ability but your availability. Just like marriage, you don’t graduate in life. But you learn and die daily. Nobody wants to die, but everybody must die daily to fulfil God’s purpose for his or her life. There are reasons to die to sin, self, flesh, worldly things, lust, sleep, food, pleasure, and anxiety.

If you want the glory, you must go through the story of life first. Philippians 3:10 says, “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death;” If you want to know Him only, without been fellowship or partaker of His suffering, your life’s testimony is incomplete.

What are the benefits of dying to self?

1.You will find it difficult to doubt the capability of God’s ability.

2.It will make you spiritual all the time.

3.It will make you live for Jesus alone.

4.You will not tamper with the Sovereignty of God.

5.You will not be carnally minded.

We die to self so that we can say no to carnal conversations, selfish desires, fleshly temptations. And we say yes to living like Christ, for Christ, and in Christ. What needs to die in your life? What forms of ungodliness need to be crucified if you will? Where do you have to live for Christ more powerfully, in the power of His Spirit who is in you? Jesus emphasized that if we follow Him, it will cost us something. It costs us a cross, according to Luke 9:23.

If you want to follow Him, you will have to die to self daily, and by dying, you actually live. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. When you die to self daily, you are not ceasing to exist. Death in the Bible never means ceasing to exist. It always means separation. Romans 6:23 says the wages of sin is death. This death Paul is referring to is eternal separation from God forever.

In the same way, your old self was crucified when you gave your life to Jesus. It was separated from your spirit so that you could live. This is what it means to be born again. Your flesh, your old self, has lost dominion over you. The secret to living is dying to self. Praise the Lord!

Prophetic Declarations:

•Sustainable grace to die to self, receive it now in Jesus name.

•Grace you stand out for Christ in order to avoid crises in life, rest upon you naw.

•Power not to fall into temptation, have it now in Jesus name.

•Grace to stay clear from sin, fall on you now in Jesus name.

•By the Capability of God’s Ability, you will excel than your equal this day in Jesus name. (Amen).