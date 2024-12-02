Attaining Economic Growth Hinged On Insurance Repositioning

Share

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Mr. Akinjide Orimolade, has advocated for urgent repositioning of the insurance sector to enable it help in driving the economy.

Orimolade, dropped the charge in his Keynote Address at the 2024 Business Journal Annual Lecture themed: “Repositioning the Insurance Industry to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Nigeria,” in Lagos.

Highlighting the role of the insurance industry in driving economic sustainability to include improving risk management, capital mobilisation, financial stability, employment generation, consumer protection, promotion of trade, and social stability, Orimolade, who was represented by Mrs. Temitayo Sogbola, MD/CEO of RiskTech & Advisory, emphasised the need for the repositioning of the sector to play its roles well in this regard.

“Repositioning the sector as a key driver of sustainable economic growth in Nigeria is essential to address current challenges. This is achievable through innovative solutions, regulatory reforms, and collaborative partnerships.

“By focusing on increased awareness, product innova – tion/diversification, and technology, the insurance sector can become a powerful tool for financial inclusion, economic stability, and long-term sustainable economic growth.

With the right policies and industry practices, insurance can play a vital role in Nigeria’s journey towards becoming a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous economy,” the Keynote Speaker emphasised.

He listed three pathways through which the insurance sector contributes to sustainable economic development: households, the private sector, and the public sector.

“Households: Savings/ Investments, Lower Out-ofpocket expenses for healthcare, Healthcare, and Paying off a borrower’s outstanding debt. “The Private Sector: Access to credit, Agriculture Development, and Innovation.

“Public Sector: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)/Economic growth, Job creation/ employment, Reduction of financial loss, Savings, Allocation, Assets and Liabilities Management, Fiscal space in case of natural disasters, Supplement, and exports/imports,” he explained. He spoke on the internal and external initiatives of the insurance sector in sustainable economic development.

