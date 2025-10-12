Attain Another Level With Men’s-bags

It is official that a few fashionable men have found a common ground with women when it comes to handbags. Though the bags these male celebrities are carrying are known as man-bags, it is obvious the designs were taken from that of the ladies. Men, who carry handbags are perceived to be on another level of fashion. A unique kind of men’s style that is not meant for mundane fashionistas.

There is a special kind of confidence and swag that goes with walking the street as a man holding a bag that looks like that of a woman. The style of pairing the outfit with handbags used to be the kind of style Celebrity fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry and renowned fashion designer and owner of Orange Culture fashion line, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, do. But lately, man-bags is a big trend.

It’s on different runways around the world and a few Nigerian fashion savvy men have adopted this trend and made it their own. Back in 2020, Nigerian music star, Kcee was spotted on many occasions flaunting his leather man bag. Later, fashion influencers like Noble Igwe, Denola Grey and many others followed suit.

Yomi Casual had his male models carry bags while showcasing his monochrome collection in 2017. Fashion influencer and video editor, Noble Igwe; Nollywood actor, Stan Nze; Pretty Mike of Lagos, Music star, Kcee and Emoney are among the celebrity trendsetters for these unique bags.

A fashion critic stated that men also look for fashionable ways to carry important items like laptops, cameras or even documents, “I think they found a stylish way to rock the bags.” Fashion always has a way twisting up trends to suit the season and mainstream. A few men now rock feminine look alike bags and they call it leather briefcase. Others call it man-bags but men will not take it seating down when you refer to these bags as handbags