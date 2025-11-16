Attah Marks 87th Birthday With Biography Launch Thursday

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, will turn 87 on Thursday, November 20, and a major highlight of the celebration will be the public presentation of his biography in Abuja. Former President Goodluck Jonathan is expected to chair the event.

This was disclosed in Uyo by Udeme Nana, former Media Adviser to the governor and a member of the Central Planning Committee. He said the event is scheduled to coincide with the former governor’s 87th birthday anniversary.

According to Nana, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio will grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour and Guest of Honour respectively, while the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, will serve as the Chief Host.

Nana announced that the biography, titled “Attah: Architect of a New Democratic Dawn,” will be unveiled during the ceremony. The book was written by veteran journalist Dr. Dele Sobowale of Vanguard Newspapers, who reportedly spent 14 years working on the project.

He described Obong Attah as “one of the best presidents Nigeria never had,” noting that the former governor possessed the intellect, vision, patriotism, and leadership capacity capable of transforming the nation if he had been elected president.

“Obong Attah is a consummate patriot. He is a deep thinker, very knowledgeable, creative, cerebral, versatile, and hardworking,” Nana said.

The biography chronicles Attah’s life, achievements, and his enduring influence on Nigeria’s democratic development.