Attacks: Truck Drivers Threaten To Embark On Strike

truck drivers Nigeria’shave threatened to go on strike in response to the wave of attacks they experience while delivering food across the country.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed thugs targeted a number of lorries and warehouses.

Expressing their worries, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) revealed plans to stop their services.

According to Yusuf Othman, the National President of the NARTO while speaking with newsmen in Abuja warned against looming strike.

He said:“We are affected negatively by these attacks and right now we are strategizing. It might interest you to know that the insurance we get does not cover riots or such fracas. “So, we are appealing to the general public to avoid such attacks on our trucks. This is because if such kinds of attacks continue, what will happen is that transporters will stop carrying food items and this will lead to food scarcity across the country. “If you are transporting food and somebody stops you on the road and lootes the food items, what will you do?”