Attacks On Truck Drivers, Recipe For Anarchy –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has berated the Federal Government for its inaction over attacks on truck drivers in some parts of the country, warning that it can be a recipe for anarchy.

ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, in Kaduna yesterday observed that for a few years now, drivers of heavy-duty haulage trucks/ trailers conveying goods to and from, in “South East Nigeria have being subjected to vicious and unprovoked attacks, leading to the murder of drivers, burning of vehicles and looting of goods in transit such as foodstuff, cattle.”

ACF said the attacks are being brazenly carried out by “the euphemistic gunmen/gun-women who openly claim membership of terror groups such as the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN), with the attacks directed only on Northerners and northern-owned property.”

The northern forum said: “Only a few days ago indeed, members of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) demonstrated at Jos, the Plateau State Capital, to draw attention to the attacks and the over 50 drivers and about 100 trailers burnt over the last eight years.

“ACF is most concerned about the barbaric activities of the terrorists and unequivocally condemns the absence of any visible attempts to tame them.

“Equally worrisome is the silence of National Security agencies and the Federal and state governments. “ACF asserts that the attacks constitute serious threat to national security with the potential to lead to the breakdown of law and order and generalized anarchy.

“Needless to assert, absolutely no individual or groups should be allowed free rein to visit murder, looting, arson, vandalism and general brigandage on innocent citizens.

“ACF is gravely saddened by the development and fully supports the contemplation by NARTO and NURTW to boycott the haulage of goods to and from the South East until the situation is brought under control.”

