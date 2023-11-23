Attacks On Telecoms Infrastructure Severely Affect Nation’s Stability

Experts have condemned incessant attacks on telecoms infrastructure across the country, saying it will have severe consequences on the nation’s stability, socio-economy, and well-being of the people. According to them, there must be strict protection of the infrastructure for an enhanced telecoms industry. They also mulled efforts by the stakeholders against cyber- attacks, which have been affecting revenue generation by businesses.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Cybervergent, Adetokunbo Omotosho, called for more vigilance in Nigeria to protect the country’s critical public infrastructure against cyber-attacks. Speaking against the backdrop of recent rising attacks on public infrastructure even in developed countries, Omotosho said an attack on public infrastructure such as power grids, communication networks, and financial systems could have severe consequences for the nation’s stability and well-being.

He said there was a need for constant monitoring and analysis of cyber threats providing valuable intelligence for national security agencies. He also called for collaboration between the public and private sectors, adding that this was crucial to sharing threat intelligence and responding effectively to emerging cyber threats. While noting that investing in robust cybersecurity measures was an investment in prosperity, the Cybervergent CEO said: “Cybersecurity is fundamental in securing critical national infrastructure such as power grids, communication networks, and financial systems.

“A cyber-attack on these infra- structures could have severe consequences for the nation’s stability and well-being. Cybersecurity is closely tied to the economic health of a nation. Successful cyber-attacks can disrupt national activities leading to economic losses and potential job cuts.” Earlier this month, Russian state-sponsored hackers breached at least 22 Danish companies operating in the country’s energy sector. The same week, the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago, the largest telco in the country, also confirmed it got hacked by the RansomExx ransomware gang at the start of October.

US healthcare provider McLaren Health also recently announced that hackers gained access to the private and health data of almost 2.2 million customers after the company suffered a ransomware attack in July. According to a recent report from Microsoft, more than 120 countries faced cyberattacks last year, with Ukraine, Israel, South Korea, and Taiwan topping the list of the most targeted countries. The findings are part of Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report 2023 which used troves of the company’s data to track cybersecurity trends between July 2022 and June 2023.

Omotosho said the Nigerian government would need to do more to secure the country’s infrastructure and protect it against cyber-attacks, noting that the private sector is currently doing better in this regard. “We interface with government institutions and law enforcement institutions locally. Some initiatives are being carried out around protecting critical national infrastructure and government institutions. The government is doing a lot of things, and we are working with government agencies to do some of these things.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“What you should realize is the government is way behind the private sector in securing digital assets, and that’s a global trend. But what is important is, as the government increasingly talks about digitisation, there’s a growing focus on cybersecurity,” he said. Speaking on why the company changed its name from Infoprive to Cybervergent, Omotosho noted that the company was making a shift away from just providing advisory services towards becoming a technology powerhouse in the cybersecurity landscape, utilising AI and machine learning algorithms.

He added that Cybervergent represents not just a name change but an embodiment of the convergence of cutting- edge technology, visionary leadership, and its resolute commitment to safeguarding businesses in the digital age on the continent, starting from Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy. The President of One Africa Initiatives, Tim Akano, who also felt great concerned about the increasing risk of cyber attacks not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole, said the continent have to properly face the challenge.