Attacks On Schools: 600 Teachers Killed, 19,000 Displaced In 4 Years –Police

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Schools Protection Squad (SPS) Abayomi Shogunle says more than 600 teachers were killed and 19,000 displaced following attacks on schools between 2012 and 2016.

Shogunle said this at a stakeholders’ forum on security of schools in Osun State in Osogbo yesterday.

He said: “In recent years, Nigeria has faced security challenges such as kidnappings, homicide-related cases, and destruction of school infrastructure, sometimes leading to school closures and negatively affecting the host communities.

“These incidences can be linked to the increasing numbers of out-of-school children. “The National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools in a 2021 report indicated that between 2012 and 2016, more than 600 teachers were killed in attacks, while more than 19,000 were displaced.

“The government, recognizing its responsibility to create a safer and more secured learning environment formally signed the safe school declaration documentation on 31st December, 2019 to signal the country’s commitment to its implementation alongside 118 member countries.

“To further demonstrate the resolve to address the serious challenges posed by conflicts and insecurity to safety of schools, the Ministry of Finance, in consultation with local and global stakeholders.”

