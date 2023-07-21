Attacks On Judiciary Mere Distraction – Obi-Datti Media

The media office of the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has said the recent attacks on the judiciary were orchestrated to distract that arm of government from its assignment.

The office in a statement issued by the head, Obi-Datti media office, Diran Onifade, also warned against smear campaign against Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The statement recalled that the judiciary had come under attack in recent time, beginning with the threat of anarchy and chaos should Bola Tinubu is removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as president.

It also noted the allegations of a telephone conversation between Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukoyade Ariwoola, and some persons, which it said, the Supreme Court has since denied, and recently, the fake news of the resignation of one of the panelists at the ongoing hearing before the PEPC.

“Without doubt, those behind these strange contrivances have their devious motives, which certainly are not in the national interest.

“Our judiciary should not be burdened by these distractions when their entire focus should be on the critical national assignment, which requires their total concentration and everybody’s support and cooperation to conclude,” Obi-Datti media stated.

It added that the future of the country is tied to the outcome of the judiciary’s assignment, and said every hand should be on deck to help the judiciary “pilot the ship of Nigeria state to safety away from perdition.

“Obi-Datti media office, therefore, wishes to call on all patriots desirous of seeing a new Nigeria to desist from any action that may hinder the delivery of justice by their lordships.

“We are all the more concerned about plans to escalate these desperate acts ahead of the PEPC judgement.

“Nigerians must not be gullible to believe or accept such deep, fake, and dubious ploys, all in the name of partisan politics.”

The office said there were about seven failed fake attempts to demarket and discredit Obi and Datti, and called on security agencies “to ensure that our principals are safe and secure in their persons, movement, and properties as they go about their public and private endeavours.”