Attacks: Kwara APC Elders Caucus Mourns Victims

The Kwara State Elders Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep sorrow over the recent violent attacks in parts of Kwara North and Kwara South Senatorial Districts, mourning the victims and sympathising with their families.

The Forum particularly commiserated with the people of Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area, where a recent assault by non-state actors claimed the lives of 12 vigilantes.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Barr. Kunle Sulyman, and Secretary, Hon. AbdulMumini Katibi, the Forum also sympathised with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the tragic incidents, acknowledging his administration’s proactive steps to safeguard lives and property across the state.

The Forum commended the governor’s security initiatives, which include the recruitment of about 2,700 Forest Guards, support for vigilante groups and their enrolment in the State Health Insurance Scheme, extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, and collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser to strengthen security operations.

The Elders Caucus reaffirmed its support for the government’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in affected communities, urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.