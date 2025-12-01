Attacks: Ex-PFN Boss Cautions Christians Against Armed Resistance

Ex-Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) President Felix Omobude has cautioned Christians against taking up arms despite the growing attacks on them by armed gangs across Nigeria.

Omobude, who told believers to resist retaliation, stressed that the Church’s mission is rooted in faith, prayer, and moral authority, not violence. According to him, it will be disastrous for Christian communities to resort to armed defence. The cleric said: “It will be irresponsible for a leader at certain levels, for example, to call for arms, to call for violence.

“Violence will give birth to violence. We don’t have another nation. So, our restraint is because we believe that a united Nigeria will be the best for us, and I hope that those in leadership don’t take our restraint for weakness.”

He insisted that the church must remain focused on advocacy and prayer rather than escalating tensions. Omobude said:“The church under the situation cannot call for arms unless you want to scatter things.

“We will continue to pray, we continue to advocate. We will continue to also educate our people appropriately.” According to him, said Nigeria’s security architecture has already been compromised, saying foreign elements have penetrated the country to the extent that arguments about protecting national sovereignty from outside assistance no longer hold weight.