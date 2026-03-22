Attackers During Ramadan, Not Muslims – Prof Akintola

The Ramadan period, a time of sober reflection and prayers to God, has just ended, and Muslims around the world have joined in celebration to mark and give thanks to God for the season. Founder of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, in this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, among many other issues, shares his view on societal issues and the faith.

Now that Ramadan has ended, what lessons can be taken from it?

We have learnt the lessons of humility, support for humanity, kindness and mercy. We also learnt the lesson of the need to understand the poor in our midst.

Even those who are well-to-do among us have fasted for 30 days and have food in the fridge, food in their kitchens, water in the fridge, drinks, you know, various types of food, drinks in their refrigerators. However, due to the fact that they were fasting, they couldn’t touch them at that moment as they felt the pangs of hunger.

They now realise what the poor have been going through, and when you realise what the other person is going through, you reach a state of understanding and respect that person. So, throughout the year, because they fasted during Ramadan, they will and must continue to be kind, to give and to share with the less privileged.

During Ramadan, some would give up certain bad habits, for example, alcohol, promiscuity or all sorts of habits God frowns at and go back to them after the fast. What meaningful impact does it have on them?

I am glad you said some of them go back to the bad habits and it is natural because man is essentially a sinner and also forgets. We will always underrate and undermine, and what they are doing is underrating and undermining the power of the spiritual investment they underwent.

The influence they get and the lessons they get, the spirituality that gets into them in Ramadan lasts for a very long time, but many of them don’t go back, and that is the important thing. Human beings will always make mistakes, but those who are cognitive will always want to seek Allah’s forgiveness.

They remember what they went through during Ramadan and they try to straighten up themselves. During the month of Ramadan, there were security issues that rocked the country, especially in Borno State, with the case of suicide bombings which led to the deaths of many and injured others as well. One would have thought that such would not have happened during the Holy month. Muslims over the centuries have always respected the holy month of Ramadan.

It has always been a special period for us. Whoever introduces anything new, according to the Prophet, is not one of us, and the issue of attacking enemies during Ramadan is alien in Islam, as we don’t launch attacks during Ramadan.

Genuine Muslims, even when they have enemies, go to the enemy to seek forgiveness. During this Ramadan, on social media, you must have noticed that people are sending messages seeking forgiveness because during Ramadan, I must start from a pure and clean heart, and that’s the message that has been going out, going out among Muslims.

As for the terrorists and the demons who pretend to be Muslims and continue to attack innocent people, attacking Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, either during Ramadan or not, but in particular during this Ramadan, we are very sure that they are hypocrites and they are not true Muslims. These people were imported from outside Nigeria and those who are Nigerians among them, many of them have never been Muslims.

They are being paid to kill, maim, burn houses, and there is much deeper meaning in that, and another thing is that they are not really human beings and anybody who tells me that these are ordinary human beings, I will tell him he’s just a comedian. Some people somewhere are after Nigeria, they want to destroy this country and they want to destroy this country. We should know this: those who are attacking us in Ramadan are not Muslims.

Sheikh Gumi, what do you actually see about him being a middleman between the terrorists and the government?

Anybody who’s who comes to me asking questions about my fellow Islamic scholar is seeking to divide Muslims. So, I will not comment on Sheikh Gumi, and I have the right to reserve my comments. People know I stand for MURIC, and it is for dialogue.

I will not comment on him because a lot of people, lot of things are misunderstood about him, and when you start asking questions from fellow Islamic scholars, fellow Muslim scholars about him, you are creating a cleavage, and I want to advise journalists, don’t go to other Muslim scholars to ask about another Islamic scholar.

You don’t do that about the Christians, so if you don’t create enmity between and among the Christians, don’t create enmity among the Muslims.

What are your thoughts about state policing amid these insecurities?

Whatever we can do, we are already doing it. We are vigilant and are watching out. We don’t want terrorists getting into our midst, our mosques and organisations, and we must do that at all costs. Having said that, the government must look forward to Muslim cooperation, the cooperation of the Muslim community.

The government must respect the Muslim community and its opinions, as this government has not respected the opinions of the Muslim Community. The President Bola Tinubu government has been told several times to remove INEC chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) because he is an affront to the Muslim community.

How?

By writing his 80-page legal brief, he urged America to invade Nigeria. He is an assault on the Muslim community. He has, of course, definitely confronted and challenged Muslims.

He wants America to come and protect Muslims from Christians and that there’s no way they can protect Christians from Muslims without assaulting Muslims too as he wants America to come and protect Muslims from Christians and there’s no way they can protect Christians from Muslims without assaulting Muslims too.

He said Muslims are the ones killing Christians, whereas Muslims too are dying in this crisis. We cannot accept such a person as a referee over us in an electoral exercise. Other Muslim bodies have spoken, but the government is not listening to Muslims.

Don’t you think you might be coming from a point of religious bias?

That is his own personal view, and the presidency has the right to either accept it or not. There are some things that you should not say in public, and nobody has the right to write a seditious article as a personal view. If you write something seditious, you should be taken up.

We have written petitions against him, and the government should act on them. If we actually did what he accused us of, that’s a different thing, and he knew we didn’t do it. As far as we are concerned, we don’t trust the INEC chairman to conduct any fair and credible election.

But the government did well by allowing for a change in the date of the elections. The Muslims could have cried out against the timetable, which falls during the month of Ramadan.

So, the government did us no favour by making him change the timetable. I think any responsible institution, when planning its agenda for the year, always has an annual calendar that every institution will look at. We are products of universities, and we know how the Senate uses the calendar. Where is the competence? By the way, we have said time and time again that it is not about his religion at all.

We are complaining because he offered that 80-page legal brief, and the president can give us another Christian to replace him as INEC boss. Pick a liberal Christian who does not hate Muslims, who is ready to serve both Muslims and Christians. After all, Professor Humphrey Nwosu conducted elections for several years, was a Christian, and there were no objections from Muslims.

As we journey into another election cycle, would you still recommend, although we are, we are a country of diverse population and religion, would you still recommend a Muslim-Muslim ticket going into the election year 2027?

I am not commenting on the Muslim-Muslim ticket for now.

What is the difference between the Sunnis and the Shia in terms of the Muslim faith?

The only light that we shed here is that I, Professor Ishaq Akintola is just a Muslim and I follow Muhammad (S.A.W) and was not a Sunni nor a Shiite because in his days there were no Sunnis or Shiites.

Do you know that really exists within the Muslim circles, and does it pose a concern to you?

I don’t know, and I don’t know any Sunni or Shiite, as I just look at Muslims as they are all my brothers.

As we approach the general elections, what message do you give to the government and the citizens?

INEC is the body I would like to address mainly. It should educate its staff very well in order to avoid crisis. No Muslim should be disenfranchised; all have the right to be registered.