Attack Threats: 950 S’East Communities Occupied By Killer Herdsmen –Intersociety

No less than 950 South-East communities are either under killer herdsmen occupation or facing threats of frequent attacks, a civil rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has declared. Details of the latest survey conducted by Intersociety are contained in a report released to journalists in Enugu yesterday.

The report signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Head, Intersociety, Chinwe Umeche, Head, Democracy and Good Governance, Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law and Chief Anayo Leonard Okoli, member.

The rights group raised the alarm that the current insecurity in the South-East occasioned by killer Fulani herdsmen could worsen if no action was taken by governors of the region and security agencies.

The group claimed that there are likely to be not less than 950 locations in 770-800 communities across South-East of Nigeria presently under occupation or threats of attack by armed Jihadist Fulani herdsmen and allied others.

In the report, which it claimed was subject to a research, Intersociety said the South-East was gravely facing danger. While giving a break down of the figures, it claimed that there were estimated 250 locations spread across about 90 communities in at least 13 local government areas of Enugu State.

“Out of the state’s existing 190 autonomous communities and 17 local government areas, the affected 13 local government areas involved include: Oji River, Awgu, Aninri, Enugu West, Enugu East, Nsukka (Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi-Nsukka axis), Uzo-Uwani, Isi-Uzo, Ezeagu, Nkanu East, Nkanu West, Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South.”

