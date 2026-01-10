Attack: PDP Guber Aspirant Commiserates With Govt, Families

A People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of victims of the recent bandit attack at the Old National Park in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Ajadi in a statement on Friday commiserated with the Oyo State Government, families of the five that were murdered during the attack, as well as, the entire people of Oyo State.

It could be recalled that gunmen on Tuesday night invaded the Old Oyo National Park office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, killing five forest guards personnel.

Reacting, Ajadi condemned the senseless killing of innocent residents and the destruction of properties by the suspected bandits, describing the incident as unfortunate and heartbreaking.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his swift and proactive response to the tragic incident and assurance of strengthened security architecture in the region.

He however, warned that the attack is a reminder that there is the need to rebuild the security architecture in the state especially in the border areas with other states. According to him, “I sympathise with the victims of the recent attack in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

My heartfelt sympathy goes to the government of Oyo State, the families of the victims, and the entire people of Oyo State. “I also appreciate the swift and proactive response of our dear Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

We should take the attack as a timely reminder on the need to rebuild the security architecture in the state, especially in the border areas.

“I pray the state will continue to enjoy its peaceful atmosphere and we will no longer witness this kind of attack”, Ajadi prayed.