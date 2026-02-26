Attack On Peter Obi Was Premeditated –Group

The Neo Africana Centre (NAC) claims Tuesday’s gunmen attack on Peter Obi at the Benin home of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was premeditated. The attack came after the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo State governorship poll in 2024 Olumide Akpata was accepted into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by Oyegun, Obi and other party chiefs.

In a statement yesterday by Executive Director, Amanze Obi, the NAC asked law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack. It expressed disappointment that Edo under Governor Monday Okpebholo had become a haven for gunmen.

The Centre recalled that Okpebholo in July 2025 warned Obi never to enter the state without security clearance, a directive it said was in breach of the ADC 2027 presidential aspirant’s right to freedom of movement and association.

The group claimed that the attack on Obi might not be unconnected with Okpebholo’s outburst last year. The statement said in part: “The assassination attempt is not only alarming, but it also sends the signal that prominent opposition figures in Nigeria like Peter Obi are no longer safe as we move closer to the 2027 general elections.

“The incident in Benin is particularly worrisome when we recall that Governor Monday Okphebhol has never hidden his disdain for Obi. “Recall that Okpebholo alleged in July 2025 that Obi visited Edo and violence erupted, leading to the death of three.”