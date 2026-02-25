Attack On Peter Obi Premeditated – NAC

A public policy think tank, the Neo Africana Centre (NAC), has said that the armed attack launched on Mr Peter Obi in Benin City, Edo State, on Tuesday by elements suspected to be assassins was premeditated.

The group expressed dismay that the culture of intolerance which Governor Monday Okpebholo has been promoting in Edo State is fast degenerating into anarchy.

Reports have it that the convoy of Peter Obi, a frontline presidential hopeful, was attacked in front of the residence of the former governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The ugly incident took place as Obi, Odigie-Oyegun, and some other prominent leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were arriving at the residence of Odigie-Oyegun after they attended an official ADC event at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Dr Amanze Obi, the Centre said it was alarmed by the unfortunate turn of events. It wondered why Obi, the politician who harbours no ill will or disaffection against anyone, should be the target of such a devious plot.

While calling on appropriate security agencies to launch an immediate probe into the matter, it expressed disappointment that Edo State, under Governor Monday Okpebholo, has become a haven for gunmen.

The Centre said it recalled that Governor Okpebholo had, in July 2025 warned Obi never to enter Edo State without security clearance, a directive it said was in breach of Obi’s right to freedom of movement and association.

The Centre is of the view that Tuesday’s armed attack on Obi may not be unconnected with Okpebholo’s irreverent outburst of July last year. It expressed regret that Governor Okpebholo’s unfriendly disposition towards Mr Obi is fueling tension and unease in Edo State.

The statement reads in part, “We received with shock and disappointment the ugly news of the armed attack on Mr Peter Obi in Benin City last Tuesday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The assassination attempt is not only alarming, but it also sends the signal that prominent opposition figures in Nigeria, like Peter Obi, are no longer safe as we move closer to the 2027 general elections.

“The incident in Benin City is particularly worrisome when we recall that Governor Monday Okphebhol has never hidden his disdain for Peter Obi.

It should be recalled that Okpebholo had alleged in July 2025 that Obi visited Edo State and violence erupted, leading to the death of three. The governor did not substantiate his allegation.

However, a recourse to the chronology of events at that time revealed that Obi visited Benin City on July 7, 2025 and donated N15m to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

Twelve days after Obi’s visit, Okpebholo strangely linked a violent incident that took place in his domain to Obi, who had left his state several days earlier. Okpebholo warned Obi then never to enter Edo State again without security clearance.

“In the light of the foregoing, we are constrained to think that what happened in Benin City on Tuesday has something to do with Okpebholo’s earlier warning to Obi. For u,s therefore, the attack is premeditated. It smacks of bad blood and raw hatred.

“We therefore call on appropriate security agencies to launch a probe into the incident. Nigerians need to know who the attackers are and their exact mission. It is important to lay this matter bare so that Nigerians will not completely lose confidence in our security agencies. Peter Obi is a free citizen of Nigeria.

His right to freedom of movement and association is guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution. Nobody, no matter the high office he occupies, has the right to abridge this right.

“As we move closer to the election year, a conducive atmosphere must be created for one and all. Intimidation and armed attacks should not be brought into the mix.

It is the responsibility of the Nigerian government to ensure that everyone is safe and secure”.