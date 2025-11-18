Attack On PDP Threatens Multiparty Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the attack on the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, describing it as an attack on democracy.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party accused the APC-led federal government of attempting to impose a one-party style of governance in the country.

“The incident, without doubt, is a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy, which must be condemned by everyone, regardless of party affiliation,” the statement said.

The ADC alleged that the APC has anti-democratic tendencies and described the attack on the PDP as a serious low for the Bola Tinubu administration. “With this action, the government is sending a chilling message that it would do anything, including acts of terror, to advance partisan political interests. If the government could send armed agents to enforce factional control of an opposition headquarters, what stops it from doing the same to labour unions, press organisations, student movements, or peaceful protest groups?” the party asked.

The ADC further stated that the attack was not just against the PDP but also a threat to the future of democracy in Nigeria, sending a dangerous signal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party viewed the assault on the PDP secretariat as a deliberate plot by the ruling party to destabilise opposition parties and undermine Nigeria’s multiparty system.

The party called on Nigerians and the international community “to take note of this dangerous situation and to engage the Nigerian government on the need to uphold democratic norms, respect civil liberties, and prevent further descent into authoritarian behaviour.”

“As a party, we also demand an independent investigation into the role of the Nigerian Police and other security forces in this disgraceful action. We further call on President Bola Tinubu to rein in his political operatives before they plunge the country into chaos,” the statement concluded.