Attack On Our Ubima Secretariat, Assault On Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the attack on its secretariat in Ubima in Rivers State on Thursday night, allegedly by thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is assault on democracy.

The party in a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the ruling party of political intolerance, adding that it was an attempt to deny Nigerians the constitutional rights to freely associate and participate in the democratic process.

“This latest incident is part of a disturbing pattern of intimidation and violence against our party and its members,” ADC stated.

The party recalled that a few days before the incident, its members were shot at during a political gathering.

“This is also not the first time that our offices have been targeted. In recent months, ADC offices in several locations have faced attacks, harassment, and acts of vandalism clearly intended to intimidate our members and disrupt our activities,” ADC stated.

It warned that “this kind of politics is unacceptable and must stop immediately.

“Nigeria must not be turned into a zoo where violence, intimidation, and the destruction of political property become the tools of political competition.”

ADC stated that those who believe they could intimidate opposition parties through arson, violence, and criminal attacks should be reminded that those who choose violence should not assume others are incapable of defending themselves.

“While the ADC remains a peaceful and law-abiding democratic party committed to peaceful political engagement, we will not stand by and allow our members, supporters, and facilities to become easy targets for political thuggery.

“We will take every lawful step necessary to protect our party and our members across the country,” the party pledged.

It called on the security agencies to immediately investigate the attack, identify and apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure that those who sponsor or enable political violence were brought to justice.

“Anything short of this will embolden those who believe violence can silence political participation and weaken Nigeria’s democracy,” the party stated.

ADC however said remains resolute and undeterred, adding that no amount of intimidation, arson, or destruction will weaken its commitment to building a democratic Nigeria founded on justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must collectively reject violence and defend the sanctity of our democracy,” the party added.