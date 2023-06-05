Attack On Our Members In Ogun, Plot To Truncate Cause Of Justice – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the attack on its members in Ogun State was orchestrated to disrupt proceedings of the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal and truncate the cause of justice.

PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using thugs to attack a notable leader of the party in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, journalists and other Nigerians, at the tribunal’s meeting on Monday.

The party stated that the attack was to instil fear in members of the public, disrupt the proceedings of the tribunal, and create a siege mentality on the people and the judiciary “so as to truncate the delivery of justice in the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, against the manifest rigging of the Ogun State governorship election in favour of APC candidate, Governor Dapo Abiodun.”

According to the statement, the attack was out of fear by the APC that its “manipulations and rigging in the Ogun State governorship election will be exposed at the tribunal.

“The attack by the APC is a direct assault on the institution of the judiciary, the election tribunal and a serious threat to the sustenance of democracy in our country.”

It regretted that the attack was an indictment on Nigeria’s security authorities who were present at the time it occurred but made no attempt to arrest or stop the attackers from unleashing violence at the tribunal.

PDP called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) “to direct an immediate investigation into the security lapses that might have paved the way for such unchecked attack on the institution of the judiciary and other innocent Nigerians at the premises of the electoral tribunal.

“Our party, standing with the people of Ogun State, demands that those behind the attack must be tracked down and brought to book immediately, especially as there is ample evidence from video recordings of this shameful and dastardly action by the APC-sponsored hoodlums.”

The party however assured that it “will not be deterred or cowed by the APC to give up the legitimate and constitutional pursuit for the recovery of the mandate freely given to our party and governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, and nothing will change that resolve.

“Our party also calls on all our members, supporters and people of Ogun State to remain calm but at alert and ready to use every means within the ambit of the law to resist the APC in its plots to disrupt the tribunal and subvert the course of justice in the matter.”