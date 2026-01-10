Attack On Old Oyo National Park Violates Our Homeland – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has s condemned the attack on Old Oyo National Park.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Minister described the tragic incident not merely as an assault on a national asset but as a grave violation of “Our homeland, our peace, and our shared heritage.”

According to the Minister, the attack and the killing of innocent forest rangers in Oloka Village, Ikoyi-Ile, who were carrying out their lawful duties, strike a deep and personal chord.

“I condemn this cowardly act in the strongest possible terms. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and all communities across Oyo State affected by this tragedy,” Adelabu said.

He emphasized the significance of Old Oyo National Park, describing it as a symbol of “our natural legacy and a source of communal pride.”

He noted that allowing such violence to stain the park is an affront to every indigene of Oyo State.

“Security is the foundation upon which all progress is built. Insecurity anywhere in Oyo State is a threat to development everywhere in the state,” he added.

The Minister commended security agencies for their swift response to the incident and urged them to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent future attacks.

“I commend the prompt action of our security agencies and urge them to deploy all necessary resources to track down those responsible, secure the area, and forestall further occurrences,” he said.

Adelabu also called on residents of Oyo State, particularly communities surrounding the National Park, to remain vigilant and to cooperate fully with security operatives.

He urged the public to draw strength from the enduring Yoruba values of unity and courage.

“We must not allow fear to divide us or diminish the spirit of our communities,” he said.

Reassuring the people, the minister expressed confidence that with collective resolve and the support of the Federal Government, the state would overcome the challenge.

“Together, we will protect our land, preserve our peace, and continue to build a safer, brighter, and more prosperous future for Oyo State,” he concluded