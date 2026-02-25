Attack On Obi: We’ll Not Succumb To Terror, ADC Tells APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will not succumb to terror or intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party also said it is compiling all cases of acts of terrorism by the APC against ADC, and would soon make the reports available to all diplomatic missions as well as the ECOWAS Court of Human Rights.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, condemned the attack and assassination attempt on former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, his Edo State counterpart, John Oyegun, and Olumide Akpata, in Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday.

The party said the attack was not an isolated incident, describing it as “unmistakable marks of a dangerous and escalating pattern of political intimidation and terror against our party across the country.”

ADC stated that resort to gunfire against lawful political actors represents an act of terrorism against the opposition, which has no place in a constitutional democracy.

“We are particularly alarmed by the pattern of inflammatory rhetoric and threats that have preceded these events, including the outrageous claim by the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, who had earlier issued a threat that he would not guarantee the safety of Mr Peter Obi should he visit Edo State.

“The governor has since gone ahead to make further ridiculous and irresponsible claims that the ADC is sponsoring cultism in Edo State, and threatened to start demolishing properties of the opposition in the state,” the party said.

ADC reminded APC that Nigeria is not a private estate, and Edo State is not the personal property of any party or any governor.

“No elected official has the constitutional authority to threaten, harass, or endanger law-abiding political actors for exercising their democratic rights.

“Our members and supporters across Edo State and Nigeria have the constitutional right to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and right to lawful self-defence,” the party stated.

The party warned that if any harm comes to any of its leaders, members, or supporters as a result of this escalating climate of official hostility, intimidation, or incitement, it will hold APC responsible.