Attack On Obi, Dangerous Dimension In Nigeria’s Democracy – Media Office

Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), said the attack on the chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi by suspected thugs on Tuesday in Benin, Edo State, highlights a dangerous dimension in Nigeria’s democracy.

POMR in a statement its spokesperson Ibrahim Umar, said Obi and his team were attacked as they were approaching the residence of former Edo State governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“We unequivocally confirm the attack and assure all supporters, worldwide, that Mr. Obi and the other ADC leaders present in Edo remain unharmed and safe from the assault,” the statement added.

The media office said Obi expressed disappointment that such a heinous act could occur at the home of a respected figure like Chief Oyegun, who has served the state with honour and integrity.

It recalled that Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, in July 2025, made threats against Obi, whom he said, should not enter Edo State without his permission.

“This threat issued in response to Obi’s charitable visit to a health institution was later refuted by the governor but highlights a troubling pattern,” it noted.

Obi media reiterated that, as a presidential aspirant in the 2027 election, Mr Obi is entitled to freely travel and associate within Nigeria, as protected by Section 41 of our Constitution.

“Attempts to restrict this right will not be tolerated,” it warned.