Attack On Minister Of Innovation Bad Politics –Group

Concerned Enugu Patriots has described media reports about the educational qualification of Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, as bad politics.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Eze Chukwudi Anselem, said the reports are linked to 2027 politics in Enugu State, adding that they are intended to distract the minister from delivering on his assignment. The statement read: “This is clearly bad politics.

It is obvious that this is intended to distract this silent performing minister from the transformation he is currently undertaking towards meeting Mr. President’s agenda of making Nigeria a leading science and technology destination.

“The 2027 elections are around the corner. While his political opponents are free to campaign, they should not cross the lines by launching a campaign of calumny against Chief Nnaji.”