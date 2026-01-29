Attack On Makinde: You’re Political Liability, PDP Govs Tell Fayose

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, as a political liability to Nigeria.

The governors, in a statement by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, took exception to the outbursts of the former governor on the recent meeting Oyo State Governor, Oluwaseyi Makinde, had with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The governors said they would not have dignified Fayose with a response, but in order to put the records straight on Makinde’s visit to the president, they were compelled to react.

PDP governors stated that even though Governor Makinde had explained to Nigerians the subject of his parley with the president, Fayose’s attribution of partisan motives to the meeting, “among other negative implications, portrays Tinubu as a desperate leader, whose sole objective for interacting with the governors of states in the country he presides over is to consolidate his hold on power.”

According to the governors, Fayose’s “tirade also suggests that the current leadership in Nigeria is only focused on political horse-tradings and trade-offs, to the exclusion of issues of governance and efforts towards addressing the nation’s development needs.”

They added that the former Ekiti State governor “is indeed proving to be more a liability than an asset to the country’s body politic.”

They accused Fayose of turning himself into an attack dog of the presidency, “after several failed attempts to sell his services to the presidency… in desperation for retainership.”

PDP governors regretted that Fayose, who was one-time Chairman of the PDP-GF, has allegedly degenerated in his conduct, which they said is of public concern.

The governors warned that Nigeria’s democracy could be harmed by people like Fayose, “who only find relevance in an atmosphere of partisan hate and crises,” and called on the presidency to dissociate itself from people like him in order to ensure decency in the nation’s politics.