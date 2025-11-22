Attack On Kwara Church: Pastor, Survivors Recount Ordeal

Some members who ran outside were shot by bandit on a tree – Pastor

The Tuesday bloody bandits’ attack on the agrarian Eruku community in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, particularly on the community’s Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), was one too many, leaving in its wake three worshipers dead and no fewer than 35 members of the Church abducted by the bandits.

The congregants were on that fateful day in their elements, joyous and in high spirits, thanking the Almighty God for the release of the 18 people who had been kidnapped from the community by these unscrupulous non-state actors about three weeks ago, without any premonition that danger was lurking in the corner.

Recounting the harrowing experience of the day in the hands of the bandits in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Lawrence Abiodun Bamidele, said the Church was at the peak of a powerful thanksgiving service to the Almighty God for perfecting the release and safe return of the 18 kidnapped people of the community.

He said: “We were doing thanksgiving service for the 18 people who were kid- napped three weeks ago from Eruku community, and all of them were rescued, and they all returned home safe and sound to the glory of God. In fact, we were thanking God for their safe return, not knowing that danger was lurking around.

“The incident happened unexpectedly and so fast. They came in and surrounded the Church, shooting sporadically. Some who ran outside were shot from a tree, which one of the bandits climbed. “In the pandemonium, three people died on the spot, and about 35 Church members were kidnapped. We need government assistance. This attack is the first of its kind in Kwara State in a Church.”

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was visibly disturbed by the dastardly incident, visited the community to sympathise with the people and to assure them of government’s support, though many residents saw the visit as coming after a harrowing night of fear, bloodshed, and unanswered calls for help from the security agencies, particularly the police in the community.

A victim, Adesuyi Joshua, whose wife and granddaughter were among those ab- ducted, recounted the horror, saying “they took my wife and our granddaughter, who were in the Church that fateful day, alongside about 33 other people. At first, we thought the gunshots were knockouts, but the sounds later changed.

By the time we mobilised ourselves to confront the at- tackers, it was too late.” Adesuyi accused security agents, especially the police, of compromising and worsening the situation, instead of assisting the community. “We have soldiers around this place. We also have a police station, but nothing was done throughout the attack. “When we were pursuing the bandits, the police started shooting from their gate. We thought it was the bandits again. When we got to the station, they tear-gassed us and allowed the attackers to escape,” he alleged.

A youth leader in the community, Shola Peters, also accused the police of failing the community despite enjoying local support from the community and its people. According to him: “These are the same police officers the town always supported. We built houses for the DPO and the men. When we needed them most, they failed us. “Instead of joining us to pursue the bandits, they stopped us.

The Inspector General of Police needs to probe the Eruku division. All they do here is harass young boys and tag them as Yahoo boys or cultists. “We need the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General to come and probe the police. We don’t want them again. Let the government give us guns; we can protect ourselves.

“Despite having only a dane gun and one pump-action rifle, youths frontally confronted the armed attackers, though their firepower was too much because they came with AK-49 rifles and machine guns.” In his reaction, the Coordinator of the Ekiti LGA Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Kenneth Adegoke, expressed deep concern about the ugly incident, warning that the attack could be interpreted as an assault on the Christian community.

He added: “This attack is just like a direct assault on the Christian community and the body of Christ. “Look at the situation that happened yesterday, (Tuesday) they entered the Church and killed three people on the spot, and kidnapped about 35. If they say there is genocide against the Church or the Christian community, it can be justified. “People are not happy. We want the government to handle this insecurity issue dispassionately, and we believe that with prayers, the issue will be tackled.” In the same vein, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State Chapter, also condemned in strong terms the dastardly incident. A statement by Bishop Sunday Adewole. State Chairman of CAN

and Apostle Shina Ibiyemi, State Secretary, said: “We strongly condemn this wicked, barbaric and distasteful attack. An invasion of a church during a service is an affront to God, an attack on the entire Christian community, and a violation of our collective peace, freedom of worship, and humanity. “We call on all security agencies— the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, NSCDC, and all relevant security formations— to immediately swing into action, track down the perpetrators, and ensure the safe recovery of all abducted victims.

We urge the security operatives to intensify surveillance, secure the community, and prevent a recurrence of this painful experience. “The Kwara State CAN leadership is already reaching out to the State Government, the Commissioner of Police, and all relevant security stakeholders for assistance, cooperation, and immediate intervention. We have also formally notified the National Leadership of CAN, who are fully aware and standing in solidarity with us.” Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who had visited Eruku community to sympathise with the traditional ruler and the people on the dastardly incident, strongly condemned the unconscionable attack by the bandits, requesting that more and urgent security deployment be made to the Local Government Area, especially Eruku axis, to immediately cur- tail the new wave of attacks in the area.

“The Governor also sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area,” according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye. “He requested that this new measure be activated immediately. The Governor wholly condemns the unconscionable at- tack, sympathises and identifies with the people of Eruku and environs, especially families and the CAC directly impacted by the condemnable attack of Tuesday.

“The state government will continue to support the security agencies to tackle these challenges and ensure safety of lives and properties across the state.” The Governor, similarly, commended President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of 900 additional troops in Kwara, saying this is expected to strengthen security in the state. “We have indeed seen appreciable calm in many areas previously affected. We sincerely thank the President for this. We are confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety for our people, and permanent calm,” the statement added.