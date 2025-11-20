Attack On Kwara Church Condemnable, Abbas Laments Killings, Kidnappings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has described the attack on a church in Kwara State, where three worshipers were killed and others abducted by bandits, as dastardly and condemnable. Abbas said the attack is not only daring but also unfortunate, charging security forces to step up their game following recent attacks on soft targets in parts of the country.

Bandits had on Tuesday evening attacked worshippers at a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, with three of the members confirmed killed and an unknown number kidnapped.

While stating that criminals and criminality have no place in Nigeria, the Speaker said the National Assembly will continue to prioritise the security and welfare of Nigerians, which is the primary responsibility of the government.

Abbas commended President Bola Tinubu, who was billed to leave Nigeria yesterday for the 20th G20 Summit in South Africa and later Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit, for suspending the trip. The Speaker prayed for the safe return of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls and the Kwara worshippers.

