Attack On Katsina Mosque, Killings Condemnable – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has strongly condemned the killing of worshippers in Katsina State by bandits, describing the attack as barbaric and gruesome.

The attack occurred at dawn on Tuesday during Fajr prayers at a mosque in the Unguwan Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area. While reports put the death toll at 32, the police confirmed 17 casualties.

Speaker Abbas said the attack was not only unfortunate but also daring, targeting innocent worshippers in a sacred place meant to be safe and secure. He lamented the loss of lives, noting that it was painful and unacceptable.

Calling on security forces to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators, the Speaker stressed that the killers must face the full weight of the law.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased, the Unguwan Mantau community, and the government and people of Katsina State, praying to Allah (SWT) to grant the slain worshippers Jannatul Firdaus.