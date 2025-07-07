Attack On Kano Emir’s Palace: CSOs Demand Explanation From Police

Barely 24 hours after an attack on the Kano Emir’s Palace known as Gidan Rumfa located in Kofar Kudu within the old city, some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) led by One KANO Agenda, have demanded explanations from the police over their deafening silence on the incident.

The Kano Emir’s Palace allegedly came under attack on Sunday evening by a convoy of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, while returning from the residence of the late Kano business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, where he paid a condolence visit.

It has come to the knowledge of the organizations that, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero abandoned the usual route to his personal residence at Mandawari and decided to intentionally passed through Kabara infront of the Kano Emir’s Palace, hence the attack on the Palace by some elements who were allegedly linked to the dethroned Emirs entourage.

The CSOs, under the leadership of one Kano Agenda, described the silence from the police on the incidence as truly disturbing and tantamount to compromising the peace of the state, an action which could apparently plunge the State into chaos and uncertainty, and therefore perceived to be a deliberate plan plotted by some unpatriotic elements.

Verifiable sources provided the following report in the aftermath of the attack whereby; a Destruction of Police Vehicles: Police Hilux Vehicle (NPF 182D) – Mopol 9 and Police Hilux Vehicle (NPF 195D) – Mopol 52

While the vandalized property includes

Motorcycle belonging to one Abdullahi Shehu (Police Officer), Motorcycle belonging to one Ibrahim Isa (Security Marshal attached to the Emirate), Emirate’s Main Iron Gate was severely vandalized, Police Security Point at the Emir’s residence was shattered

Stolen Security Assets:

-1 Full Set of Police Camouflage Uniform

– 1 Pair of Police Security Boots

– 1 Bullet Magazine which is an extremely dangerous item now unaccounted for.

Individuals Injured:

– Maigoma Danagundi who is currently hospitalized at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital

– Yunusa Babba who is injured (Security Marshal)

– Special Constabulary Officer Murtala Muhammad who sustained physical injuries.

In light of the above and in the interest of peace, security, and public order in Kano State, we humbly call on your office to:

1. Commence an immediate investigation into the attack and destruction of public property, and the assault on law enforcement agents and civilians.

2. Identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals responsible for leading and executing the attack.

3. Recover all stolen police assets, especially the missing bullet magazine, which poses a serious security risk.

4. Ensure the safety and security of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and his residence through increased deployment of security personnel

We urge the Security agencies in Kano to act swiftly and decisively in the interest of justice, security, and the stability of Kano State. The law must not be seen to shield impunity, nor should any individual, regardless of their title or influence, be allowed to endanger an entire population through calculated provocation or coordinated violence.

The press statement was signed by the Kano Digital Media Rangers: Mustapha Abdullahi, Youth Mobilization By Media:

Comrd Salisu Gambo, Northern Youth Assembly: Alh. Suleiman Idris and One Voice Development Initiative, Mal Abdulkadir Abubakar.

Others were Beyond Border Alliance:

Aisha Muhd Shettima, Kano First Forum: Barr. Badamasi Gandu, Amb. Abbas Abdullahi, Convener of One Kano Agenda, Barr. Mukhtar Musa, Secretary of One Kano Agenda.