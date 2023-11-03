Attack On Imo NLC Protesters Barbaric – NNPP Chieftain

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has condemned in strong terms, the violent attack on the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and other peaceful protesters in Imo State on Wednesday, saying those who carried out the attacks acted like baboons.

One person was feared killed and many others injured during the incident when Joe Ajaero, was abducted by security agents at the Organised Labour protest in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Thugs descended on Labour leaders and other protesters, smashing vehicles, inflicting injuries on them and dispossessing them of handsets, money, ATM cards among other valuables.

In his reaction on Friday, Ajadi in a statement issued and made available to journalists said that peaceful protest is allowed under democratic rule and wondered why political thugs allegedly loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) descended on peaceful protesters.

His words, “It is sad that peaceful protesters including the NLC leaders were attacked in Imo State. It is the highest display of barbaric attitude and this deserves condemnation from all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Peaceful protest is normal and allowed in a democratic atmosphere. It is not an unusual thing for workers to demonstrate and protest against what they think infringes on their rights. What took place in Imo state last Wednesday where peaceful protesters were brutally attacked is the worst that can happen under a civilized administration.

“Those political thugs who descended on the peaceful workers have destroyed their future and that of their children”, Ajadi said, while calling on both the Federal and the Imo state governments to compensate the families of those who lost their person and those who sustained injuries in the attack.